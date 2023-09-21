Rain moves in Friday, lasting throughout the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Things stay quiet tonight, but active weather returns as we approach the weekend with showers and storms and healthy rainfall totals expected over the next few days.

Tonight, temperatures cool to around 60. Clouds will clear out enough to allow fog to form around the area for the morning commute.

As the main front moves through late Saturday into Sunday, decent rainfall is expected across eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Friday and again Saturday, look for isolated to scattered showers and a few storms possible. Our chance Friday persists on and off throughout the afternoon and rain won’t be continuous during this timeframe and there will still be plenty of dry time mixed in on Friday. Later Saturday, the main front associated with this system swings through into Sunday where more widespread rain is expected. Over this entire time, look for an inch or more of rainfall possible across eastern Iowa.

Over an inch of rain is possible from Friday though Sunday in parts of eastern Iowa. Rain will be more on and off Friday, picking up late Saturday into Sunday. (KCRG)

Behind this system, cooler and more fall-like weather settles in next week with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Help keep kids warm this winter by donating to Coats for Kids. You donations stay right here in eastern Iowa. For more information or to donate online, go to kcrg.com/care. (KCRG)

