Morning fog in spots, a few showers possible later on

Fog early gives way to more sun, but a few showers.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A generally active weather pattern continues for the next few days, as we see repeated chances for showers and a few storms.

Due to the moisture we have in the area, we’re seeing areas of patchy fog this morning. It’s occasionally dense, so be prepared to run into some reduced visibility at times on your morning commute. Most of this has been seen along and north of U.S. Highway 30 so far. Fog should begin to diminish by mid-morning.

Otherwise, some sunshine will start the day for most of the area, but we’ll turn partly cloudy in most cases as the day goes on. A disturbance passes to the southeast of the TV9 viewing area today, bringing widespread rainfall to Illinois. However, we’ll be close enough to the northwest edge of it that a few showers may sneak into the area by the afternoon into the evening. The likeliest portion of the viewing area to see this will be those along and south of U.S. Highway 20. Temperatures reach the mid 70s to low 80s today, depending on the amount of sunshine that you see.

A similar story is likely on Friday, with chances for a few showers and storms and potentially cloudier skies generally. The chance for additional storms continues into Friday night and Saturday, though they’ll remain scattered during this time.

The best chance for widespread rain and storm activity appears now to take place on Saturday night into Sunday. This is as a large area of low pressure reaches its peak strength nearby, pulling in a decent amount of moisture and providing the lift to develop rain-producing clouds. A few stronger storms are possible Saturday night, but most of the activity will be more garden-variety on Sunday.

All in all, we’re still in line to potentially receive widespread rainfall totals of an inch or more when things are all said and done by early Monday. Some lucky folks could see 2 inches or even isolated higher amounts, which could occur if repeated thunderstorms take place in a specific area. This rain will help put a dent in our rainfall deficit for the month, but is unlikely to break the drought in most locations.

After the weekend storm system, temperatures will generally turn a bit cooler into next week. Highs will range from the upper 60s to low 70s, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. These types of conditions are closer to normal for the early part of autumn.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

