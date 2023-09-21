Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Meeting to gather input on Cedar Rapids’ Westside Library Park project set for next week

The park would be integrated into the site where the city is planning its permanent westside...
The park would be integrated into the site where the city is planning its permanent westside library, which will replace the Ladd Library.(City of Cedar Rapids)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids city officials will gather feedback on its Westside Library Park project at a public meeting next week.

City leaders said the park would be constructed at the corner of Wiley Boulevard and 20th Avenue SW.

The park would be integrated into the site where the city is planning its permanent westside library, which will replace the Ladd Library.

In a post about the Westside Library Park on the city’s website, city staff said the Library is working with the Parks and Recreation Department on a plan for “a park in a library and a library in a park.”

The meeting to discuss the project and gather feedback will be at the Ladd Library, at 3750 Williams Boulevard, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 27.

While there won’t be a formal presentation about the park, city leaders have invited residents to come and share their priorities and vision for it.

“We are excited about this project that will meet the need for additional green space in this neighborhood and allow joint programming opportunities with the library. This will be a unique park unlike any other in the system,” said Hashim Taylor, Director of Parks and Recreation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

While not the actual card that was sold at auction, this example shows what the Michael Jordan...
Michael Jordan rookie card found in unclaimed Iowa safe deposit box sells for more than $5K
Four injured in Dubuque roof collapse
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Police arrested Caeden-Philip Nyanjenga, 18, of Decorah. He faces felony criminal mischief...
18-year-old facing hate crime charges for alleged vandalism at Decorah church
Kevin Cram, 33, of the Algona Police Department, died after being shot by a suspect in Algona.
Fallen Algona police officer laid to rest

Latest News

Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer returns Oct. 1
Governor Kim Reynolds announced Thursday her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds’ husband, First Gentleman Kevin Reynolds, has been diagnosed with...
Gov. Kim Reynolds’ husband diagnosed with lung cancer
Grant Gillion, of Altoona, won first place in the 13th season of MasterChef.
Iowan wins MasterChef