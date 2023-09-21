Show You Care
Man, dog killed in Waterloo house fire

Investigators are trying to figure out what started a house fire that killed a man and his dog in Waterloo on Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators are trying to figure out what started a house fire that killed a man and his dog in Waterloo on Tuesday.

Fire officials said it happened at around 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Hope Avenue.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports the home was on fire, and was filled with heavy smoke.

First responders found the man and the dog unconscious. Both later died.

Authorities have not identified the man.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

