Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Linn Co. updates rules for utility-scale solar projects

By Mollie Swayne
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There are now more rules companies must follow to build large solar projects in Linn County.

Wednesday, the Linn County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to adopt changes to the ordinance governing utility-scale solar projects. These changes include things like ensuring solar panels are tall enough to let plants grow beneath them, requiring them to be even further from homes, and even restricting how much noise solar farms can make. 

“It is designed to...just make it better for the people that live out there,” said Linn County Supervisor Louis Zumbach.

The changes come after solar has proved controversial in the county.

In January 2022, the Board of Supervisors approved a solar project in Coggon, and then in September that year, they rezoned land in Palo for a project there. These decisions came only after lots of push back.

The Board of Supervisors placed a moratorium on accepting solar projects so officials could look at the rules surrounding how they progress.

Just last month, these changes were presented at a Planning and Zoning Meeting and this time.. the pushback was in the opposite direction with residents worried too many restrictions would put a stop to solar in the county.

Now that the ordinance has been updated, Zumbach said, “There’s really nothing in it that is a poison pill.”

“It may add some low-level costs for the companies that are doing it, but I don’t think it adds major cost. I don’t think it makes it impossible by any means,” said Zumbach.

Zumbach voted for the ordinance changes Wednesday, but was the one “no” vote for a scorecard that incentivizes changes not required in the ordinance.

TV9 asked if renewable energy projects were something leaders wanted to see in continue to come to Linn County..

“I think all three [members of the Board of Supervisors] are fine with renewable energy. I think we look at it differently,” said Zumbach.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Zawadi Christophe is charged in two separate crimes -- a fatal crash from October and a...
Cedar Rapids teen sentenced to 25 years

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Dobby and Liza
Veteran Mike Marsh joins 87 Eastern Iowa veterans as they take a trip of a lifetime
87 Eastern Iowa Veterans take trip of a lifetime
87 Eastern Iowa Veterans take trip of a lifetime
Leshon Williams ready for a bigger challenge - and opportunity - against Penn State
Leshon Williams ready for a bigger challenge - and opportunity - against Penn State