Leshon Williams ready for a bigger challenge - and opportunity - against Penn State

“Any running back would enjoy getting more carries. You get a rhythm, there’s more opportunity. You came here to play football.”
By Scott Saville
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - With Kaleb Johnson and Jaziun Patterson out, Leshon Williams will get a lot of work this Saturday night in Happy Valley.

“I will be prepared,” said Williams. “Any running back would enjoy getting more carries. You get a rhythm, there’s more opportunity. You came here to play football.”

Williams gashed Western Michigan last week for 145 yards rushing on 12 carries. He also had 27 yards receiving and touchdown. That gave him a lot of confidence.

“I always have confidence, but of course that boosts your confidence. It lets you know you’re capable of a lot of good things on the field,” he said. “At the end of the day you still got to do it next week.”

Williams is excited to play in a hostile environment with a ‘white out’ under the lights.

“I’m real fired up it’s a big opportunity,” Williams said “The better we play the less noise we hear.”

The Hawkeyes are 14.5 point underdogs Saturday night, but try telling that to Williams.

“No we ain’t no underdogs. They put their pants on the same way we do,” he said. “They got athletes, we got athletes, we are both Division I football programs.”

“They got a good team, we got a good team. It is just another game truthfully.”

