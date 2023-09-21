Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer returns Oct. 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer returns on Oct. 1 for its 33rd year.

More than 15,500 people and 584 teams have registered for this year’s event, which includes a 5K run, 5K walk or a one-mile family walk.

Last year’s event had a record number of registrants at 15,800.

Organizers said the race supports the Especially for You Fund, which provides funding for mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies and other breast-care and gynecological cancer screenings and services.

To register before the race, click here. People will also be able to register on race day from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m. at the north entrance of Hall-Perrine Cancer Center.

Breast cancer survivors will have a chance to join the group photo in the Hall-Perrine Cancer Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m.

Opening ceremonies will start about 15 minutes before the race begins at 7:45 a.m. on 10th Street SE in front of Hall-Perrine Cancer Center.

For more information, click here.

