Davenport woman arrested for setting car on fire at Applebees, police say

A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.
A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested after police say she set a car on fire at Applebees in August.

Jocelyn M. Juarez, 18, is charged with second-degree arson, a class C felony, and second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Davenport police and fire responded to a vehicle fire about 5 p.m. on Aug. 15 to the Applebee’s parking lot, at 3005 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.

Davenport fire arrived on the scene to find a four-door sedan on fire in the passenger area of the vehicle, the affidavit said. An origin and cause investigation found the cause of the fire to be incendiary.

Police said a witness reported a woman ran up to the sedan and threw something into the back window and ran away. The witness said they then saw smoke coming from the vehicle.

Court records show a warrant was served to Juarez on Sept. 20. She is set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 29 at the Scott County Courthouse. Juarez’s bond was set at $10,000.

