Cedar Rapids Kernels celebrate Midwest League title

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are celebrating their first Midwest League title in almost 30 years.

The Kernels beat the Great Lakes Loons 7-6 in game three of the championship Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Minnesota Twins affiliate took photos wearing their championship T-shirts on the diamond after the win.

This marks the team’s first league title since 1994.

