Cedar Rapids Kernels celebrate Midwest League title
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels are celebrating their first Midwest League title in almost 30 years.
The Kernels beat the Great Lakes Loons 7-6 in game three of the championship Wednesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Minnesota Twins affiliate took photos wearing their championship T-shirts on the diamond after the win.
This marks the team’s first league title since 1994.
