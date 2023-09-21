4th annual Iowa City Climate Fest informs, highlights, teaches about climate change

Iowa City , Iowa (KCRG) -The global effort to fight climate change took center stage at the fourth annual Iowa City Climate Fest.

The event at Big Grove Brewery let people learn about flooding, recycling, and the impact of climate change.

“I believe there is hope were not going to mitigate all of the climate impact it’s inevitable we’ll feel some of the effects we’re already feeling some of they effects such as stronger storms but after we can mitigate the worst of the worst,” said Climate Action Engagement Specialist Megan Hill.

Hill said Iowa City is still on track to reach its goal of reducing carbon emissions to “net zero” by 2050.

Climate Fest will continue with different events across the city through Saturday.

Pollinator Drive-In at the Iowa City Airport 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 where they will show the documentary “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” at 7:30 p.m.

Defeat the Heat at the Iowa City Senior Center 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 where a NOAA representative will present data collected from the Spot the Hot initiative, which mapped hot spots throughout Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

EV Car Show at the Farmers Market 7:30 a.m.-12 P.M. Saturday, Sept. 23 which will showcase electric vehicles

