Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

4th annual Iowa City Climate Fest informs, highlights, teaches about climate change

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City , Iowa (KCRG) -The global effort to fight climate change took center stage at the fourth annual Iowa City Climate Fest.

The event at Big Grove Brewery let people learn about flooding, recycling, and the impact of climate change.

“I believe there is hope were not going to mitigate all of the climate impact it’s inevitable we’ll feel some of the effects we’re already feeling some of they effects such as stronger storms but after we can mitigate the worst of the worst,” said Climate Action Engagement Specialist Megan Hill.

Hill said Iowa City is still on track to reach its goal of reducing carbon emissions to “net zero” by 2050.

Climate Fest will continue with different events across the city through Saturday.

Pollinator Drive-In at the Iowa City Airport 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 where they will show the documentary “My Garden of a Thousand Bees” at 7:30 p.m.

Defeat the Heat at the Iowa City Senior Center 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 where a NOAA representative will present data collected from the Spot the Hot initiative, which mapped hot spots throughout Iowa City and Cedar Rapids.

EV Car Show at the Farmers Market 7:30 a.m.-12 P.M. Saturday, Sept. 23 which will showcase electric vehicles

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Zawadi Christophe is charged in two separate crimes -- a fatal crash from October and a...
Cedar Rapids teen sentenced to 25 years

Latest News

Online sales drive holiday shopping to start earlier
Solar Panels
Linn Co. updates rules for utility-scale solar projects
WAGNER TAILS: Dobby and Liza
Veteran Mike Marsh joins 87 Eastern Iowa veterans as they take a trip of a lifetime
87 Eastern Iowa Veterans take trip of a lifetime