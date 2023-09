DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Former President Donald Trump is visiting eastern Iowa on Wednesday.

He’ll make his first stop in Maquoketa at the Jackson County Fairgrounds.

Doors open at 10 a.m., and he’s set to start speaking at 1 p.m.

He’ll then head to Dubuque to deliver remarks at the Grand River Center.

Doors open there at noon, and Trump will speak at 3 p.m.

