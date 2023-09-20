Three injured in Dubuque roof collapse
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:49 pm Dubuque Police and Fire were dispatched to a commercial construction site at the northwest intersection of JFK and the NW Arterial for the report of a partial roof collapse.
First responders assisted with three injured people.
The Dubuque Fire Department transported them to area hospitals for treatment of reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.
Lt. Brendan Walsh of the Dubuque Police Department said “We have an officer speaking with the injured parties and taking initial statements.”
