Three injured in Dubuque roof collapse

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Dubuque, Iowa (KCRG) - At 12:49 pm Dubuque Police and Fire were dispatched to a commercial construction site at the northwest intersection of JFK and the NW Arterial for the report of a partial roof collapse.

First responders assisted with three injured people.

The Dubuque Fire Department transported them to area hospitals for treatment of reportedly non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Brendan Walsh of the Dubuque Police Department said “We have an officer speaking with the injured parties and taking initial statements.”

