Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Puppies training to be future assistance dogs earn their wings at Detroit-area airport

A puppy sits on an airplane during a training exercise held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport...
A puppy sits on an airplane during a training exercise held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, in Romulus, Mich. Five dogs and their trainers visited the airport as part of an effort to acclimate the pups to one of the many settings they may experience later in life when they become assistance dogs for people with disabilities.(AP Photo/Mike Householder)
By The Associated Press and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — Five puppies learning to be assistance dogs had a howling good time during a training exercise at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

During the Tuesday training, the quintet of pooches and their trainers walked through a Transportation Security Administration checkpoint, rode an elevated tram and boarded an airplane.

It was all part of an effort to acclimate the dogs to one of the many settings they may experience later in life. The training was led by Paws With A Cause — a Wayland, Michigan-based nonprofit that oversees the custom training of puppies that become assistance dogs for people with disabilities. The group pairs puppies with volunteers who raise and socialize the dogs for the first year of their lives.

“Eventually, when they’re placed with our clients, they may well need to fly with them,” said Liz Hood, who coordinates foster puppy curriculum for the organization. “So, if they have this exposure now while they’re young, then it means it’s not going to be a big deal for them when they’re with their clients when they’re older.”

The trainers also take the puppies to grocery stores, libraries, restaurants and doctor’s appointments, Hood said. But the airport provides a unique experience because of its distinct sights and sounds.

The five puppies — Labrador and golden retrievers, and a papillon among them — bounded through the airport, earning more than a few quizzical glances from airline passengers. The dogs shuffled down a jetway and onto a plane, where they nestled at the feet of their trainers, who were seated and provided the pups with treats to stay still.

“One of the main reasons for doing this type of training is so that our puppies become calm and confident in all types of different social situations,” Hood said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Nativity Scene
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’

Latest News

Two parents are facing charges in the death of their seven-month-old baby in central Iowa.
Central Iowa parents charged in baby’s death
Two parents are facing charges in the death of their seven-month-old baby in central Iowa.
Central Iowa parents charged in baby's death
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Prosecutors will lay out case against officers in the death of Elijah McClain in a Denver suburb
ARCHIVO - El expresidente Donald Trump habla durante un evento en Washington, el viernes 15 de...
Trump to campaign in eastern Iowa
File - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a House Financial Services...
What will Federal Reserve do next? Any hint of future rate hikes will be key focus of latest meeting