Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Nativity Scene
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

Latest News

FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine
Muscatine police temporarily evacuate Riverside Park for suspicious package
People in Ely will get to decide plans for the development of a new Community Center and...
Ely residents to vote on plans for new community center
FILE - Airbnb said Wednesday, Sept. 20 2023 it has removed 59,000 fake listings and blocked...
Airbnb says it’s cracking down on fake listings and has removed 59,000 of them this year