Operation Quickfind: Ekco Miller

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Ekco was last seen leaving the 700 block of E Ave NW around 6:30 pm Monday. She is 5′6″, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has chin-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top with the cartoon character ‘Stitch’ on the front, and burgundy leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.