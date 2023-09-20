Operation Quickfind: Ekco Miller

Show You Care
Ekco Miller
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl.

Ekco was last seen leaving the 700 block of E Ave NW around 6:30 pm Monday. She is 5′6″, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has chin-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue crop top with the cartoon character ‘Stitch’ on the front, and burgundy leggings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police.

