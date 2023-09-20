Officer Cram laid to rest after funeral service

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Wednesday was the funeral for Kevin Cram, the Algona police officer killed on duty September 13. Cram was shot and killed while he was arresting a man who’s now in custody and facing a charge of first-degree murder.

Friends, family, and hundreds of members of law enforcement filled the Algona Community School gymnasium to honor him and mourn the loss of 33-year-old Cram.

Members of the Algona Police Department spoke at the funeral, recalling stories and memories of Cram’s time with the department.

”Kevin didn’t care much about his looks, he cared about a life of service. That was instilled into him. His father was in EMS most of his life. Kevin’s wife and brother-in-law enforcement. Service to communities is just what they do,” said Bo Miller, Algona Police Department Chief of Police.

Miller shared that Cram was dedicated to his work, and those who knew him, knew it.

”There is a saying ‘What defines a person’s actions is not when they’re looking, it’s when no one’s looking.’ I believe that was written on behalf of Kevin Cram,” Miller said.

Retired police chief Kendall Pals reminded everyone that although Cram is gone, it was a time to remember the good he did in his life. He said that to honor Cram, other officers should try to lead the life that Cram did.

”Kevin can be described as an officer who took his responsibility seriously, didn’t shy away from difficult tasks, helped others in their greatest time of need, always strived to achieve a higher level, never forgot who you worked for and simply did the right things for the right reasons,” Pals said.

Cram was married with 3 kids.

Officials say 43-year-old Kyle Ricke was the man who shot Officer Cram. He was arrested hours after the shooting in Minnesota. He’s set to be extradited back to Iowa at a later date.

