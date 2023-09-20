Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Muscatine police temporarily evacuate Riverside Park for suspicious package

(WTVG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have cleared Riverside Park for people to return after a temporary evacuation due to a suspicious object that was reported Tuesday evening.

In a press release, police said they were called about the suspicious object found in the upriver end of Muscatine’s Riverside Park at around 6:18 p.m.

Along with evacuating the area, police also blocked off the park at the Cedar Street entrance.

The State Fire Marshal’s office removed the object and will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

The park has since reopened. No injuries were reported.

Police have not said what the suspicious object was, or if it posed any danger.

Muscatine Police Captain Jeff Jirak did say they have had similar suspicious object reports in the past that have been resolved without incident, but did not indicate if any of the objects were similar to the one found this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Nativity Scene
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

Latest News

People in Ely will get to decide plans for the development of a new Community Center and...
Ely residents to vote on plans for new community center
Marshalltown Police Department logo.
Marshalltown man charged for alleged hit and run that injured 9-year-old on a bike
Police say a Marshalltown man is now charged in a hit-and-run that injured a nine-year-old...
Marshalltown man charged for alleged hit and run that injured 9-year-old on a bike
The Iowa City School District says City High lost power around 8 a.m. on Friday.
City High Homecoming Parade may cause traffic delays for Iowa City drivers