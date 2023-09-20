Muscatine police temporarily evacuate Riverside Park for suspicious package

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police have cleared Riverside Park for people to return after a temporary evacuation due to a suspicious object that was reported Tuesday evening.

In a press release, police said they were called about the suspicious object found in the upriver end of Muscatine’s Riverside Park at around 6:18 p.m.

Along with evacuating the area, police also blocked off the park at the Cedar Street entrance.

The State Fire Marshal’s office removed the object and will be conducting a follow-up investigation.

The park has since reopened. No injuries were reported.

Police have not said what the suspicious object was, or if it posed any danger.

Muscatine Police Captain Jeff Jirak did say they have had similar suspicious object reports in the past that have been resolved without incident, but did not indicate if any of the objects were similar to the one found this week.

