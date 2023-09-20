Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Marshalltown man charged for alleged hit and run that injured 9-year-old on a bike

Police say a Marshalltown man is now charged in a hit-and-run that injured a nine-year-old riding a bike.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Police say a Marshalltown man is now charged in a hit-and-run that injured a nine-year-old riding a bike.

In a press release, police said it happened at around 1:20 p.m. on August 10 near the intersection of North 6th Avenue and Union Street.

First responders took the child to the hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw a truck hit the child, before driving away. That driver did come back.

Police charged 57-year-old Carlos Cancino-Valdez with leaving the scene of an accident, resulting in serious injury. That is a felony charge.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Nativity Scene
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

Latest News

Police say a Marshalltown man is now charged in a hit-and-run that injured a nine-year-old...
Marshalltown man charged for alleged hit and run that injured 9-year-old on a bike
The Iowa City School District says City High lost power around 8 a.m. on Friday.
City High Homecoming Parade may cause traffic delays for Iowa City drivers
Two parents are facing charges in the death of their seven-month-old baby in central Iowa.
Central Iowa parents charged in baby’s death
Two parents are facing charges in the death of their seven-month-old baby in central Iowa.
Central Iowa parents charged in baby's death