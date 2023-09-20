Lachey injury will hurt the Hawkeyes, but next set of tight ends ready to step up

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa tight end Luke Lachey broke his ankle in Saturday’s contest against Western Michigan, and could be out for the season.

“It is a significant injury. He’s going to be out for quite a while,” said Ferentz.

Lachey had surgery on Tuesday.

“Luke is my brother he’s probably my best friend,” said fellow tight end Steven Stillianos. “He’s going to be a groomsman in my wedding so obviously tough to see him go down like that, I’m just trying to have his back.”

Stillianos and Addison Ostrenga will be asked to soak up more targets alongside Erick All.

“Addy, Steve, and we also have another great tight end in Erick All,” said wide receiver Diante Vines. “Those guys are gonna be able to make plays for us. We have receivers that are going to step up and be able to fill in for Luke.”

