Isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Scattered showers moved through Eastern Iowa on Wednesday morning.

Today & Thursday

Isolated to scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible throughout the day, however most of the area will stay dry with more clouds than sun. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday’s forecast looks dry with highs reaching the 80s.

Friday & Beyond

After today, our next chance for showers and storms is on Friday and through the beginning of next week as a low pressure system meanders through the region. More than an inch of rainfall is possible over most of Eastern Iowa. There is also a chance that some of the storms on Saturday could become strong to severe. Make sure to check back for updates to the forecast.  Highs for Friday and through next week will stay in the 70s.

