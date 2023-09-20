Show You Care
Independence fire crew rescues two people stuck on Wapsipinicon River after boat breakdown

Two people were rescued after firefighters say their boat broke down on the Wapsipinicon River...
Two people were rescued after firefighters say their boat broke down on the Wapsipinicon River in Independence early Wednesday morning.(Independence Fire Department)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were rescued after firefighters say their boat broke down on the Wapsipinicon River in Independence early Wednesday morning.

Crews said they responded to a call for help at around 2:40 a.m., and found the two people near the 2000 block of Wapsie Access Boulevard.

Officials said one of them tried to walk to shore, but got stuck in the mud up to his waist. The second male stayed in the boat.

Family told officials the person, who had gotten stuck, had been stuck there for about two hours before they called for help.

Crews deployed a boat and rescued him, safely returning him to shore where he was checked by paramedics as a precaution.

The second male, who had stayed on the boat, was then also safely returned to shore.

