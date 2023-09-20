Ely residents to vote on plans for new community center

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Ely will get to decide plans for the development of a new Community Center and recreation space.

A referendum on the November ballot will ask voters if they support the $7 million project.

Ely’s current community center is located in the basement of City Hall.

It’s a meeting space, but there is no room for most recreational activities.

Also, the city doesn’t have any schools with gym space so there are few opportunities for children to exercise or enjoy indoor programs.

While Ely does have outdoor trails, supporters of a new community center say it’s difficult to hold events and programs if the weather changes.

“The challenge we have in Ely right now is we have fantastic programming from the time it gets warm until the time it gets cold,” Ely City Administrator Eldy Miller said. “But that time in the middle, we really struggle because we just do not have community space to put on activities.”

If the bond referendum passes in November, taxpayers can expect to pay roughly $25 to $40 a month to cover the cost.

The City plans to hold several pop-up events before then for voters to learn more about the city’s plans.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.