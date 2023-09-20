Show You Care
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight to take nearly 90 veterans to DC

Nearly 90 veterans will fly to Washington, D.C. as part of the Eastern Iowa Honor flight on Wednesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 90 veterans will fly to Washington, D.C. as part of the Eastern Iowa Honor flight on Wednesday.

The nonprofit provides veterans with a trip to monuments and memorials built in honor of their service and sacrifice.

Wednesday’s trip includes visits to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War memorials as well as Arlington National Cemetery.

The veterans are set to take off from the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids at 7:15 a.m. Then they’ll return at 8:45 p.m.

In a Facebook post, the nonprofit shared images of the veterans at the Eastern Iowa Airport preparing to board the flight.

Since 2009, 47 honor flights have transported more than 4,200 veterans along with their guardians to Washington, D.C.

