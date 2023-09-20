Donald Trump visits Dubuque for re-election campaign

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of Trump’s supporters expressed their support for the former president prior to his stop in Dubuque today. Their reasons for supporting him varied.

“I feel that he is a confident strong man. Other countries are afraid of him. That he will get the job done. He’s honest, and he is for the people.” said Laura Quade Gudenkauf of Peosta.

“He’s not a politician. He tells the truth. Promises made, promises kept.” said Jim Golden of Strawberry Point.

But several protestors were also in attendance, chanting their disapproval for the former president.

“He shouldn’t even be a candidate, he’s a criminal. And so, I figured I might as well protest, help people wake up and vote against him... He doesn’t have any policies other than locking up children at the border.” said Tom Ressler of Dubuque.

Trump started speaking around 3:30 p.m., where he emphasized the importance of the 2024 election and defended his leads in Iowa polls despite his recent indictments.

“When you look at the polls, the polls are through the roof. We have great polls, best polls we’ve ever had. You know, it’s amazing, I’m the only person ever indicted who went way up in the polls. I get indicted for saying the election was rigged! I get indicted for saying Joe Biden is a crook!” said Donald Trump while addressing his supporters.

Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges across Georgia, New York, Florida, and the District of Columbia. But his recent indictments had little effect on his supporters’ opinions of him.

“It makes me strongly support him, even more so. Because with those indictments, they’re corrupt. It’s a witch hunt, it truly is.” said Quade Gudenkauf.

Currently, 42% of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers plan to support Trump in the 2024 election. In that poll Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 19% percent support.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.