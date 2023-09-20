Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Donald Trump visits Dubuque for re-election campaign

Hundreds of his supporters waited in the rain to hear the former president speak
By Abigail Kurten
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of Trump’s supporters expressed their support for the former president prior to his stop in Dubuque today. Their reasons for supporting him varied.

“I feel that he is a confident strong man. Other countries are afraid of him. That he will get the job done. He’s honest, and he is for the people.” said Laura Quade Gudenkauf of Peosta.

“He’s not a politician. He tells the truth. Promises made, promises kept.” said Jim Golden of Strawberry Point.

But several protestors were also in attendance, chanting their disapproval for the former president.

“He shouldn’t even be a candidate, he’s a criminal. And so, I figured I might as well protest, help people wake up and vote against him... He doesn’t have any policies other than locking up children at the border.” said Tom Ressler of Dubuque.

Trump started speaking around 3:30 p.m., where he emphasized the importance of the 2024 election and defended his leads in Iowa polls despite his recent indictments.

“When you look at the polls, the polls are through the roof. We have great polls, best polls we’ve ever had. You know, it’s amazing, I’m the only person ever indicted who went way up in the polls. I get indicted for saying the election was rigged! I get indicted for saying Joe Biden is a crook!” said Donald Trump while addressing his supporters.

Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges across Georgia, New York, Florida, and the District of Columbia. But his recent indictments had little effect on his supporters’ opinions of him.

“It makes me strongly support him, even more so. Because with those indictments, they’re corrupt. It’s a witch hunt, it truly is.” said Quade Gudenkauf.

Currently, 42% of likely Iowa Republican caucus-goers plan to support Trump in the 2024 election. In that poll Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 19% percent support.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Zawadi Christophe is charged in two separate crimes -- a fatal crash from October and a...
Cedar Rapids teen sentenced to 25 years

Latest News

UAW strike
Univ. of Northern Iowa professor talks UAW strike
Univ. of Northern Iowa professor talks UAW strike
Today was the funeral for Kevin Cram - the Algona police officer killed on duty September 13.
Officer Cram laid to rest after funeral service
Today was the funeral for Kevin Cram - the Algona police officer killed on duty September 13.
Officer Cram laid to rest after funeral service