Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday

Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We had scattered showers and storms move through the region early last night, but all that’s left behind this morning are isolated showers and a partly cloudy sky.

Today & Thursday

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across most of the region. An isolated shower or two will be possible throughout the day, however most of the area will stay dry with more clouds than sun. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday’s forecast looks dry with highs reaching the 90s.

Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday
Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Friday & Beyond

After today, our next chance for showers and storms is on Friday and through the beginning of next week as a low pressure system meanders through the region. More than an inch of rainfall is possible over most of Eastern Iowa. There is also a chance that some of the storms on Saturday could become strong to severe. Make sure to check back for updates to the forecast.  Highs for Friday and through next week will stay in the 70s.

Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday
Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday(KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Nativity Scene
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’

Latest News

Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday
Clouds with isolated to scattered showers & storms possible Wednesday
Rain chances are picking up once again in eastern Iowa with an inch or more possible this...
More rain chances ahead
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday, September 19, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Joe Winters has the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday evening, September 19