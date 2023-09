IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City High Homecoming Parade may cause some delays for drivers in Iowa City on Wednesday.

There will be closures on Bradford Drive from Mercer Park to the 1st Avenue Intersection.

As well as First Avenue from Bradford Drive to Washington Street.

The parade will be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

