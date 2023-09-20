Show You Care
Caitlin Clark wins AAU James E. Sullivan Award

Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa won 80-76.
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa won 80-76.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeye senior guard Caitlin Clark was named the winner of the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award on Tuesday.

The award is presented to the most outstanding athlete at the collegiate or Olympic level in the United States.

“Caitlin Clark is the epitome of what this award represents,” said Jo Mirza, AAU President. “We’re honored to have her name forever entwined with the AAU Sullivan Award and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes next.”

She became the first player in Division I women’s basketball history to record more than 1,000 points and 300 assists in the same season, and was fastest Division I player (men’s or women’s) to reach 1,500 career points over the last 20 seasons.

Clark is just the eighth basketball player to take home the AAU Sullivan Award in since it’s inception in 1930. She’s won the 2023 Big Ten Female Athlete of the Year Award, Honda Cup, Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year, the 2023 Naismith, Wooden, and Wade Trophies along with the Associated Press and USBWA Ann Drysdale Player of the Year honors.

“I am incredibly humbled,” Clark said. “It is an honor to be selected for this prestigious award that elects a student-athlete that excels on the court and in the classroom. All the finalists are equally as deserving. It is special to represent the University of Iowa on this stage.”

Former Iowa Wrestler, Spencer Lee, is the only other Hawkeye to win the award in school history (2019).

