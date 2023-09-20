Show You Care
Brian Dinkleman, Kala’i Rosario, win Midwest League awards

As one of the best hitters in the Midwest League, Kala’i Rosario has a great shot to join the small handful of active Hawaiian-born MLB players.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kernels manager Brian Dinkleman was honored as the Midwest League Manager of the Year, while outfielder Kala’i Rosario was selected as the league’s most valuable player.

Rosario was one of four Kernels to be named to Midwest League All-Star team, including Tanner Schobel, Emmanuel Rodriguez and Miguel Rodriguez.

Dinkleman led Cedar Rapids to a Midwest League West title and an 82-50 record.

Rosario, a 21-year-old right fielder from Hilo, Hawaii, led the Midwest League with 21 home runs and 94 RBIs.

The Kernels have a chance to win the Midwest League title Wednesday evening. They play the Great Lakes Loons in game 2 of the Midwest League championship at 5:30. Should the Kernels lose, a winner-take-all seven-inning game will take place Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

