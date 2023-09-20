Show You Care
A break from the rain on Thursday, more on the way Friday into the weekend

After some needed rainfall, we have a dry day on the way for Thursday followed by additional rain chances as we wrap up the summer season.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some needed rainfall, we have a dry day on the way for Thursday followed by additional rain chances as we wrap up the summer season.

Clouds begin to clear out this evening with overnight lows dipping to the 50s. We’ll have a day to dry out on Thursday where we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds overhead and highs in the 70s and 80s across eastern Iowa.

Look for a dry Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s.
Look for a dry Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s.(KCRG)

Our next round of rain moves in with a more robust system on Friday into the weekend. Don’t be surprised if activity is extremely isolated to scattered Friday and Saturday, becoming more widespread Sunday when the main front moves through. On Saturday, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out, though the strongest appear to stay to our west. By the time this system rolls out of our area on Monday, 1-2″ of rainfall can be expected across much of eastern Iowa with the highest totals closer to central Iowa.

A low pressure system will bring more active weather Friday through Sunday with healthy...
A low pressure system will bring more active weather Friday through Sunday with healthy rainfall expected along a cold front.(KCRG)
Some scattered showers are expected Friday and Saturday but the bulk of our precipitation is...
Some scattered showers are expected Friday and Saturday but the bulk of our precipitation is expected late Saturday into Sunday. 1-2" of rain can be expected over these three days.(KCRG)

Cooler and more seasonal air settles in for next week as highs cool to the low and middle 70s with overnight lows dipping to the lower 50s.

