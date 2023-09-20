A break from the rain on Thursday, more on the way Friday into the weekend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After some needed rainfall, we have a dry day on the way for Thursday followed by additional rain chances as we wrap up the summer season.
Clouds begin to clear out this evening with overnight lows dipping to the 50s. We’ll have a day to dry out on Thursday where we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds overhead and highs in the 70s and 80s across eastern Iowa.
Our next round of rain moves in with a more robust system on Friday into the weekend. Don’t be surprised if activity is extremely isolated to scattered Friday and Saturday, becoming more widespread Sunday when the main front moves through. On Saturday, a few strong storms cannot be ruled out, though the strongest appear to stay to our west. By the time this system rolls out of our area on Monday, 1-2″ of rainfall can be expected across much of eastern Iowa with the highest totals closer to central Iowa.
Cooler and more seasonal air settles in for next week as highs cool to the low and middle 70s with overnight lows dipping to the lower 50s.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.