18-year-old facing hate crime charges for alleged vandalism at Decorah church

An 18-year-old in Decorah is facing hate crime charges in connection to the vandalism of several buildings, including two churches.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 5:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - An 18-year-old in Decorah is facing hate crime charges in connection to the vandalism of several buildings, including two churches.

In a press release, police called it “hate speech that was both shocking and criminal.”

Police arrested Caeden-Philip Nyanjenga. He faces felony criminal mischief charges, as well as trespassing with intent to commit a hate crime.

Police said the suspect vandalized the buildings over the weekend, spray-painting anti-gay messages on rainbow doors outside one church.

A few spots at a second nearby church were also vandalized.

It happened as Decorah was holding its pride celebration.

