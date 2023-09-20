Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

14-year-old boy shot while putting up Halloween decorations

By Brian Sherrod and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being badly injured in a shooting in southern Colorado.

The teen has been identified as Isaac Martinez. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 on West Ash Street in Pueblo while the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations, police said.

Isaac’s uncle Manuel said he had surgery to repair his bladder and remove a bullet from his hip.

This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was...
This happened on September 9th on West Ash Street in Pueblo while police say the boy was hanging up Halloween decorations. Isaac’s uncle Manuel tells 11 News he had surgery to get his bladder repaired and get a bullet removed from his hip. Isaac now has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.(Manuel Martinez)

Isaac has metal plates in his hip and is currently recovering in the hospital.

Pueblo Police Department Sgt. Franklyn Ortega said the department is currently working with detectives to see if they have a suspect or a person of interest.

Police have confirmed a black car being used in connection with the shooting.

Pueblo Police said it’s working to develop a case to help Isaac’s family get answers.

“We are glad he is doing better, and hopefully, we will be able to develop a case to where we can prosecute in court,” Ortega said.

A GoFundMe page that Isaac’s uncle created is collecting money for his recovery. So far, it has raised $1,200.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Ekco Miller
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Ekco Miller
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids
Five Iowa schools were honored in the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program.
Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’
Nativity Scene
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

Latest News

The Iowa City School District says City High lost power around 8 a.m. on Friday.
City High Homecoming Parade may cause traffic delays for Iowa City drivers
Two parents are facing charges in the death of their seven-month-old baby in central Iowa.
Central Iowa parents charged in baby’s death
Two parents are facing charges in the death of their seven-month-old baby in central Iowa.
Central Iowa parents charged in baby's death
FILE - Former officer Jason Rosenblatt, left, and Aurora Police Officer Randy Roedema, right,...
Prosecutors will lay out case against officers in the death of Elijah McClain in a Denver suburb