Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Visitation set for Tuesday for fallen Algona officer

Officer Cram's visitation will be at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Family, friends and fellow law enforcement will attend a visitation Tuesday night for an Iowa police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Kevin Cram was shot and killed last Wednesday while trying to arrest a man in Algona in northwest Iowa.

His visitation will be at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There’s a public celebration of life for Cram set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There will also be a private graveside service for family and some select members of law enforcement at a later time.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says an official memorial fund is set up for Officer Cram’s family at Iowa State Bank in Algona.

Those who want to donate can drop off donations or mail them to Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511.

The man accused of killing Officer Cram is Kyle Ricke. He was arrested in Minnesota, and will be extradited back to Iowa. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that...
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins
Brayton Reynolds
Police arrest suspect who approached students on Iowa City trail
Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680...
West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’

Latest News

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
People across the country are feeling the impact of higher prices at the gas pump.
People across the country feeling the impact of higher gas prices
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night
Iowa State University is also set to honor Trice with the Jack Trice Legacy game on October 7th...
Hy-Vee to honor Jack Trice with limited-edition cereal