Visitation set for Tuesday for fallen Algona officer

ALGONA, Iowa (KCRG) - Family, friends and fellow law enforcement will attend a visitation Tuesday night for an Iowa police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Kevin Cram was shot and killed last Wednesday while trying to arrest a man in Algona in northwest Iowa.

His visitation will be at the Ed and Betty Wilcox Performing Arts Center in Algona from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There’s a public celebration of life for Cram set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There will also be a private graveside service for family and some select members of law enforcement at a later time.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says an official memorial fund is set up for Officer Cram’s family at Iowa State Bank in Algona.

Those who want to donate can drop off donations or mail them to Iowa State Bank, 5 East Call Street, Algona, IA 50511.

The man accused of killing Officer Cram is Kyle Ricke. He was arrested in Minnesota, and will be extradited back to Iowa. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

