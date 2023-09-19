Traveling University of Iowa fans invited to Hawkeye Huddle before Penn State game in PA
Hawkeye fans traveling to Pennsylvania this weekend are encouraged to visit the Hawkeye Huddle ahead of Saturday’s game against Penn State.
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the University of Iowa’s football team travels to State College, Pennsylvania to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions, fans are invited to a pre-game celebration before kickoff.
Hosted by the National I-Club and the university’s office of alumni engagement, fans can go to the Happy Valley Brewing Company in State College before the game. The huddle will last from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (EST) and will feature a DJ, door prizes, snacks and more.
The Hawkeyes will face off against the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in Stage College, Pennsylvania at 7:40 p.m. (EST)
