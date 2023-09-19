Traveling University of Iowa fans invited to Hawkeye Huddle before Penn State game in PA

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As the University of Iowa’s football team travels to State College, Pennsylvania to face off against the Penn State Nittany Lions, fans are invited to a pre-game celebration before kickoff.

Hosted by the National I-Club and the university’s office of alumni engagement, fans can go to the Happy Valley Brewing Company in State College before the game. The huddle will last from 4:30-6:30 p.m. (EST) and will feature a DJ, door prizes, snacks and more.

The Hawkeyes will face off against the Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium in Stage College, Pennsylvania at 7:40 p.m. (EST)

