Showers and storms remain possible at the start of an active pattern

Expect showers and storms to remain possible into tomorrow.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a night with scattered storms, we could see more activity at times over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Storms will be at their most widespread during the morning hours of Tuesday, gradually becoming more scattered as we go through the morning and much more isolated by the afternoon and evening. That being said, additional development can’t be ruled out, though the conditions for additional storms won’t be as favorable as we saw overnight. Highs reach the 70s to low 80s today, with the warmest highs where sunshine breaks out earliest.

More scattered storms are possible on Wednesday, though this also comes with a decent amount of uncertainty. A disturbance that will be spawned by thunderstorms that have not yet developed could track over parts of the viewing area, triggering more rain and storms here later on Wednesday into Wednesday night. However, it’s possible this disturbance misses us and tracks to the south. This difference in possible outcomes is why we have the chance for storms at only 20 percent. We’ll be watching and providing updates as we can.

Thursday still looks like a bit of a break in the rainfall chances, though activity picks up again by Friday into the weekend. This is when some of the heaviest rainfall of the week could take place, with widespread showers and storms becoming possible. Between now and then, everything could add up to 1 to 2 inches of rain, with some isolated higher amounts. This would wipe out most rainfall deficits for the month, and place a small dent in our longer-term drought status.

Temperatures will vary this week, with low 80s for the middle of the week and low to mid 70s by the end of the weekend. Low 70s could be the best we can muster by early next week, with a few showers possible for the first couple of days as this weekend’s storm system slowly moves away.

