Rain chances wind down today, but more are on the way

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Above-average temperatures take us through the last several days of summer this week. Shower chances continue to wind down today but more chances are on the way this week.

As clouds clear, we’ll see a variety of afternoon highs across eastern Iowa, in the 70s and 80s. Similar temperatures are expected tomorrow. A few scattered storms may be able to develop again today but chances remain low. More scattered storms are possible on Wednesday, though this also comes with a decent amount of uncertainty. A disturbance that will be spawned by thunderstorms that have not yet developed could track over parts of the viewing area, triggering more rain and storms here later on Wednesday into Wednesday night. However, it’s possible this disturbance tracks to our south. This difference in possible outcomes is why we have the chance for storms at only 20 percent. We’ll be watching and providing updates as we can. Any additional rainfall should stay fairly light today and tomorrow.

While rain chances are dwindling today, the chance is still with us for additional light scattered showers or storms through the evening and into tonight. (KCRG)

Thursday looks to be dry but a more robust rain chance is expected Friday into the weekend. This is when some of the heaviest rainfall of the week could take place. An inch or more could fall across eastern Iowa by the time this round wraps up at the end of the weekend. This would wipe out most rainfall deficits for the month, and place a small dent in our longer-term drought status.

Additional rain chances are expected Friday into the weekend as a more robust system looks to bring healthy rainfall to eastern Iowa. (KCRG)

Rain chances are picking up once again in eastern Iowa with an inch or more possible this weekend. (KCRG)

Saturday's storm chance could feature some stronger storms. Stay weather aware and check back for updates this week! (KCRG)

We’ll cool to a more seasonal rainge of the low and mid 70s next week behind this system.

