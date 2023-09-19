Rain chances wind down today, but more are on the way
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Above-average temperatures take us through the last several days of summer this week. Shower chances continue to wind down today but more chances are on the way this week.
As clouds clear, we’ll see a variety of afternoon highs across eastern Iowa, in the 70s and 80s. Similar temperatures are expected tomorrow. A few scattered storms may be able to develop again today but chances remain low. More scattered storms are possible on Wednesday, though this also comes with a decent amount of uncertainty. A disturbance that will be spawned by thunderstorms that have not yet developed could track over parts of the viewing area, triggering more rain and storms here later on Wednesday into Wednesday night. However, it’s possible this disturbance tracks to our south. This difference in possible outcomes is why we have the chance for storms at only 20 percent. We’ll be watching and providing updates as we can. Any additional rainfall should stay fairly light today and tomorrow.
Thursday looks to be dry but a more robust rain chance is expected Friday into the weekend. This is when some of the heaviest rainfall of the week could take place. An inch or more could fall across eastern Iowa by the time this round wraps up at the end of the weekend. This would wipe out most rainfall deficits for the month, and place a small dent in our longer-term drought status.
We’ll cool to a more seasonal rainge of the low and mid 70s next week behind this system.
