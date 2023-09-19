Show You Care
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close

Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but they are hoping to find new ownership.
Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but they are hoping to find new ownership.(QDogs BBQ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but they are hoping to find new ownership.

“We have put up the good fight through the crazy last three years but for us it is time for us to take a step back find new ownership to keep the candles burning,” staff wrote in a Facebook post.

The restaurant, which started as a BBQ trailer before opening as a full restaurant, has been in business for 12 years.

