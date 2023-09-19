Show You Care
More rain chances ahead

By Joe Winters
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our rain chance continues tonight and tomorrow on a limited basis.

The latest satellite and radar data.   (KCRG)

Mild 80s are in the forecast with a dry day ahead on Thursday. Look for more rainfall to develop as another storm heads our way on Friday. A chance for showers and storms stays with us through Monday with significant rains a possibility. Cooler weather arrives for the start of fall as highs next week fall into the low 70s. Have a great night!

Help keep kids warm this winter by donating to Coats for Kids. You donations stay right here in eastern Iowa. For more information or to donate online, go to kcrg.com/care.(KCRG)

