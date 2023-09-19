More rain chances ahead
Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our rain chance continues tonight and tomorrow on a limited basis.
Mild 80s are in the forecast with a dry day ahead on Thursday. Look for more rainfall to develop as another storm heads our way on Friday. A chance for showers and storms stays with us through Monday with significant rains a possibility. Cooler weather arrives for the start of fall as highs next week fall into the low 70s. Have a great night!
