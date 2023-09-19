Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids

Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting...
Dewayne Hunt, 21, has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids last month.(CRPD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids last month.

Police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 3200 block of Pioneer Avenue SE.

The 41-year-old woman had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to both legs, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dewayne Hunt, 21, faces charges of Attempted Murder, Willful Injury, Causing Serious Injury, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Dominion of Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Use of Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
Brayton Reynolds
Police arrest suspect who approached students on Iowa City trail
The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that...
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins
Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680...
West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’

Latest News

Nathaniel Kassel
Northwest Iowa man gets life in prison for killing his mother
Making soups to bring the family together for National Family Meals Month
Making soups to bring the family together for National Family Meals Month
The Iowa Hawkeye football team is breaking out a different look for this Saturday's big game at...
Iowa Hawkeyes football team to wear black pants at Penn State on Saturday
Marion police warn residents about smash and grabs
Marion police warn residents about smash and grabs