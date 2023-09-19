Man arrested, charged for allegedly shooting woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged with Attempted Murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the leg in Cedar Rapids last month.

Police said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 12 in the 3200 block of Pioneer Avenue SE.

The 41-year-old woman had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to both legs, and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dewayne Hunt, 21, faces charges of Attempted Murder, Willful Injury, Causing Serious Injury, Going Armed with Intent, Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Dominion of Offensive Weapon by a Felon, and Use of Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime.

