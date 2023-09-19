Show You Care
Linn County groups and officials work together to get voters registered ahead of November elections

By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County Election Services is encouraging people to register to vote ahead of National Voter Registration Day.

To help make it an easy process, they’re partnering with community organizations.

On September 17th, they were at Bever Park where they also held a mock election to show people how to vote.

Staff say getting registered early can make things much easier when going to vote.

“People forget that they need to register when they move or change their name and so this is kind of a holiday where people can be reminded is your registration up to date? If you’ve changed your name, if you moved preregistering now that will make it faster at the polls,” said Voter Outreach Coordinator for Linn County Auditors Office Valerie Smith.

The following a list of times, dates and locations where a Voter Registration Table will be located

Sept. 18th & 19th 11 a.m.–1 p.m. 5–7 p.m. Cornell College at Thomas Commons.

Sept. 19th 11:15 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Kirkwood Community College at Iowa Hall, 2nd Floor

Sept. 19th 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Marion Public Library

Sept. 19th 9 a.m.–8 p.m. Cedar Rapids Downtown and Ladd Libraries

Sept. 23th Noon–6 p.m. NewBo City Market

To register to vote in Iowa, a person must be at least 17 years old and a U.S. citizen.

If you would like to check your voter registration status in Iowa click here.

The deadline to pre-register before November’s city and school elections is Monday, Oct. 23.

