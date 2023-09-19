Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich appears at a Moscow court to appeal his arrest

FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at...
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court, in Moscow, Russia, April 18, 2023. Gershkovich, who was detained on espionage charges, arrived at a Moscow court Thursday, Aug. 24, for a hearing on a motion by the prosecution to extend his arrest.(Alexander Zemlianichenko | AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Evan Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter who was detained on espionage charges, appeared in a Moscow court Tuesday to appeal his arrest.

The 31-year-old United States citizen was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip to Russia in late March. He and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government declared him to be wrongfully detained. Russian authorities have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is the first American reporter to face espionage charges in Russia since September 1986, when Nicholas Daniloff, a Moscow correspondent for U.S. News and World Report, was arrested by the KGB.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that...
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins
Brayton Reynolds
Police arrest suspect who approached students on Iowa City trail
Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680...
West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’

Latest News

Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night
Emad Shargi hugs someone upon arrival in the U.S. at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, Tuesday morning.
Americans detained for years in Iran arrive home after release and tearfully embrace loved ones
Iowa State University is also set to honor Trice with the Jack Trice Legacy game on October 7th...
Hy-Vee to honor Jack Trice with limited-edition cereal
Minor High School band director
Body cam shows high school band director’s arrest after football game