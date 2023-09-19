Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets

Nativity Scene
Nativity Scene
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - After displaying his collection at Hills Bank in Washington last December, an Iowan has found out he broke the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.

Mike Zahs displayed his entire collection as part of the Tour of Homes event coordinated by the Washington Chamber of Commerce last December. It took six weeks to set up the thousands of scenes. Zahs and friends submitted 19 videos, 102 photos, a 227-page listing of inventory, and 11 media articles covering the display. They also answered a questions sheet and provided two witness statements, all for review by Guinness World Records.

Guinness describes the record as “the largest number of items of a single subject in a private, personal collection and [it] is measured by the number of unique items in the collection that meet [the criteria for the record]”

Zahs started his collection in the 1950s. The displays come from more than 100 different countries, the majority of them handcrafted. Following review of the evidence submitted, Zahs is now the current record holder for the Largest Collection of Nativity Sets, with a record of 2,324 nativities. (Zahs has a collection of 2,539 nativity scenes, but some did not qualify for the record, as each was required to have Mary, Joseph, Jesus, and at least one angel, three wise men, shepherd, animal, star, or a stable.)

You can read more about the world record here.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
25-year-old Giada Morressi was charged with 8 counts of Criminal Mischief in the First Degree...
Des Moines woman arrested after damaging 15 law enforcment vehicles
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
Corn bin and barn total loss after fire. (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Fire Department)
Corn bin and barn ‘total loss’ after fire in Linn County

Latest News

Cedar Rapids police were called to the Commonwealth Senior Apartments on Thursday.
Cedar Rapids man charged after assaulting multiple people
The cameras will be sending tickets starting today for drivers going 11 miles per hour over the...
Marion traffic cameras begin ticketing
The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that...
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins
The cameras will be sending tickets starting today for drivers going 11 miles per hour over the...
Marion traffic cameras begin ticketing