Iowa Hawkeyes football team to wear black pants at Penn State on Saturday

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeye football team is breaking out a different look for this Saturday’s big game at Penn State.

The team announced on X Tuesday morning they will be wearing black pants against the Nittany Lions.

The Hawks have worn black pants at Kinnick Stadium in the past, but this might be the first time they’ve worn them on the road.

Kickoff this Saturday is at 6:30 p.m.

