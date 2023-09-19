Show You Care
Iowa Hawkeyes football team to wear black pants at Penn State on Saturday

The Iowa Hawkeye football team is breaking out a different look for this Saturday's big game at Penn State.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Hawkeye football team is breaking out a different look for this Saturday’s big game at Penn State.

The team announced on X Tuesday morning they will be wearing black pants against the Nittany Lions.

The Hawks have worn black pants at Kinnick Stadium in the past, but this might be the first time they’ve worn them on the road.

Kickoff this Saturday is at 6:30 p.m.

