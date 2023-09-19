Show You Care
Iowa announces plans to build a $20 million facility for women’s gymnastics team and spirit squads

The University of Iowa is a public institution located in Iowa City, Iowa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa plans to build a $20 million training center for the women’s gymnastics team and spirit squads, pending approval by the state Board of Regents.

The facility, announced Tuesday, will feature competition-style beams, vault runways, uneven bars and a floor-exercise space. In addition to practice space totaling about 21,000 square feet, there will be locker rooms, meeting and athletic training rooms, office space and a multi-purpose room.

The project will be paid for with athletic department revenue and private gifts. The building will be adjacent to the women’s soccer and field hockey facilities.

The women’s gymnastics team and spirit squads have practiced in the Field House, which opened in 1927.

The gymnastics team finished the 2023 season ranked No. 26 nationally, reaching as high as No. 15 during the regular season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

