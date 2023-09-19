Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 7

An in-depth look at why experts say not handling rechargeable batteries properly could lead to explosions and fires. Plus, how one state saved its state bird.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+ a warning about the items found in almost every home that can cause severe burns or explode and spark fires! Rechargeable batteries are powering more and more of our lives but experts say if not handled properly explosions and fires could occur. We have an in-depth look at research underway to better understand why lithium batteries ignite. Plus, little lives are at risk: we’ll show you the battery that could land your child in the emergency room.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
Brayton Reynolds
Police arrest suspect who approached students on Iowa City trail
The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that...
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins
Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680...
West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’

Latest News

Both President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy are set to speak Tuesday.
President Biden and Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to speak at UN General Assembly
An Iowa man has broken the Guinness World Record for the largest collection of nativity sets.
Iowa man breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of nativity sets
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night
Staff with QDogs BBQ in Marion said the restaurant will close its doors on September 23, but...
QDogs BBQ in Marion to close
Algona Police Officer Kevin Cram, 33, died in the line of duty Sept. 13
Visitation set for Tuesday for fallen Algona officer