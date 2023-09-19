Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Historic Marion church to be turned into apartments

By Emily Schrad
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A historic church in Marion that almost didn’t come back after the 2020 derecho, is closer to its next era as apartments.

The old First Methodist Episcopal Church on 8th Avenue and 12th Street in Marion has stood since 1896. It was badly damaged in the storm rendering it unusable.

But the church is getting its second chance. Conlon Construction will be turning the building into apartments.

”The thought of losing this building really kept me up a lot at night,” said Marion Mayor Nick AbouAssaly.

For more than 125 years, the historic old First Methodist Episcopal Church has stood tall in uptown Marion.

”As you can see, it has a really major presence in our small historic district and buildings like this cannot be replaced today. And so they hold all the stories and really contribute to the flavor of our community,” said AbouAssaly.

But like many buildings, after the derecho, it was badly damaged and unusable.

”We really wanted to see it saved,” AbouAssaly said.

So, the city began reaching out to companies to see who could get the job done.

Eventually, they landed on Conlon Construction, but even they initially had reservations.

”No joke, there were crews working in the building to begin the demolition process of this building. And I heard from the mayor of Marion and came up and said can you help us save this church? And my initial reaction after walking through the church was absolutely not. I don’t know what to do with this,” said Matthew Mulligan, President of Conlon Construction.

Mulligan did find something to do with the property: The church will become about 30 apartment units that the mayor described as “workforce housing.”

A practical way to support a growing community, while honoring its past.

”Our history is a big part of what makes Marion so special. And so the ability to save this building and to allow it to contribute to the future and to the growth of Marion is a wonderful thing,” said AbouAssaly.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
Brayton Reynolds
Police arrest suspect who approached students on Iowa City trail
The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that...
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins
Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680...
West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’

Latest News

Historic Marion church to be turned into apartments
A Marion restaurant will be closing its doors later this week after more than a decade in...
QDogs in Marion to close
Marion police officers are reminding people of the importance of locking your vehicle and...
Marion Police warning about uptick in 'smash and grabs'
Crews will tear down the Veterans Memorial Building in Grinnell after a fundraiser to save it...
Fundraiser to save Veterans Memorial Building in Grinnell falls short