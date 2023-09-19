Dept. of Education names five Iowa schools as ‘National Blue Ribbon Schools’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Five schools across Iowa are being recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for exemplary academic performance and progress. In an announcement today, the five Iowa schools were added to the departments’ Blue Ribbon Schools Program.

The Blue Ribbon Schools Program celebrates schools that represent excellence, diversity, and community involvement along with other measures of success.

The recognized schools are:

Coralville – Norman Borlaug Elementary School, Iowa City Community School District.

Grundy Center – Grundy Center Middle School, Grundy Center Community School District.

Perry – Perry Elementary School, Perry Community School District.

Sheldon – East Elementary School, Sheldon Community School District.

Ansgar – St. Ansgar High School, St. Ansgar Community School District.

The schools will be awarded at a ceremony in Washington D.C. on November 16th and 17th. National Blue Ribbon Schools are also rewarded with a flag meant to represent exemplary teaching and learning.

“The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “We take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools.”

Schools are measured by performance in state assessments and tests. Schools are also gauged for Gap-Closing, which is represented by closing gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” Cardona said.

The Blue Ribbon Schools Program was founded in 1982 and has recognized nearly 10,000 schools nationwide.

