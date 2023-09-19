Crews battling large fire at steel plant in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are battling a blaze at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf. Workers with MidAmerican say it started before 9 p.m.

The TV6 crew on the scene says multiple departments are fighting the fire at the facility at 225 33rd Street. According to officers and employees on-scene, all staff have evacuated the building.

Police are currently blocking 33rd Street while crews fight the fire.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.