Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Crews battling large fire at steel plant in Bettendorf

Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf(KWQC/Kyle Bales)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews are battling a blaze at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf. Workers with MidAmerican say it started before 9 p.m.

The TV6 crew on the scene says multiple departments are fighting the fire at the facility at 225 33rd Street. According to officers and employees on-scene, all staff have evacuated the building.

Police are currently blocking 33rd Street while crews fight the fire.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge
Cedar Rapids woman charged with Attempted Murder in alleged stabbing
The truck is heavily damaged, but the City of Atkins has an older truck they can use while that...
Firefighters released from hospital after firetruck rolls over in Atkins
Brayton Reynolds
Police arrest suspect who approached students on Iowa City trail
Schools were rated nationally and statewide based on how they performed compared to 17,680...
West Senior High ranked ‘Best Iowa High School’

Latest News

Two churches in Decorah are doubling down on their messages of inclusion after being hit by...
Decorah churches marked with homophobic graffiti
City of Cedar Rapids gives update on search for police chief
City of Cedar Rapids gives update on search for police chief
City of Cedar Rapids gives update on search for police chief
City of Cedar Rapids gives update on search for police chief
Generic vote buttons
Linn County groups and officials work together to get voters registered ahead of November elections