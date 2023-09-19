Show You Care
Crews battle fire at Bettendorf steel plant Monday night

Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf
Crews are currently battling a large fire at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC in Bettendorf(KWQC/Kyle Bales)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Fire crews battled a blaze Monday night at Sivyer Steel Casings LLC.

Stacey Braden, director of operations, said employees called 911 after the fire started around 9 p.m.

He said five employees that were at the plant were able to get out.

Braden added that supervisors were on site early Tuesday and that they are waiting on more information from the Bettendorf Fire Department.

A TV6 crew on the scene late Monday said multiple departments responsed to the fire at 225 33rd St.

The Bettendorf Fire Department was still on scene as of 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Iowa American Water also was on scene early Tuesday.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

