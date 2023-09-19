Cedar Rapids man charged after assaulting multiple people

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 26-year-old has been arrested after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals.

On August 27th, 2023 at approximately 2:11 am, police responded to the 100 block of S Clinton St. Officials say that Donall Diggins and several other subjects delivered several kicks to a defenseless victim who was on the ground. Video footage of the incident shows that at no point in the lead-up to the assault, does the victim assault the defendant.

The victim was severely injured, suffering a broken nose, broken eye socket, brain bleed, and a major concussion. Diggins also reportedly punched one of the victim’s friends in the face in the lead-up to the incident

According to the criminal complaint, Diggins admitted to being at the scene and providing a story consistent with the video footage.

Diggins was charged with Willful Injury - Causing Serious Injury and Participating in a Riot.

