Young male airlifted to hospital after pedestrian hears him calling for help from Waverly bridge

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders said they rescued a young male after a pedestrian walking on the Bremer Avenue Bridge heard him yelling for help from below.

Police said it happened just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

First responders temporarily shutdown the bridge as they worked to find him.

Police did not provide an update on the person’s condition, but said a basket was used to raise him from the river to the bridge, where AirCare landed to take him to the hospital.

No details have been released about the male’s injuries or how he ended up below the bridge.

